Riyadh -- The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources launched a comprehensive guide outlining the penalties for violations of the Mining Investment System and its executive bylaw.



The initiative aims to improve compliance with regulations, raise awareness among licensees about the system's bylaws, and inform them of the procedures followed, which include a warning principle before imposing any penalty.



The guide is divided into two main sections. The financial compliance section outlines nine primary violations related to the obligations of mining license holders, such as delays in submitting declarations or paying fees. The regulatory compliance section includes 26 violations related to the obligations of mining license holders, such as exploiting materials outside the license boundaries or denying inspectors access to the license site during official working hours.



By publishing the penalty guide, the ministry aims to enhance compliance with the Mining Investment System and its executive bylaw by licensees, regulate the work of mining companies and ensure their responsible practices, protect mineral resources, and create an attractive investment environment in the sector.



To learn more about the details of the penalties for violations of the Mining Investment System and its executive bylaw and to download the guide, please visit the following link for the Arabic language version: https://cdn.mim.gov.sa/Penalties_Guide.pdf.