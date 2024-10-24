Antaisolar, a pioneer in renewable energy solutions with specialisation in structure and automation control, has announced that it has joined hands with Saudi-based Bahra Electric for setting up its new factory in port city of Jeddah.

Bahra Electric is a leading industrial group based in Jeddah with international offices in the Mena region and beyond.

It was established in 2008 in Bahra Industrial City on a 500,000 sq m area, providing sufficient premises for the Antai-Bahra joint-venture factory and warehouse.

An expert in digital intelligent PV mounting system solutions, Antaisolar said collaboration is not only to provide the highest local content scoring in the market but partnering with IPPs and EPCs to solve all the challenges of utility scale projects, from finalization of detail design, lead time, logistic, execution and maintaining maximum up-time for projects.

"Our JV with Bahra in the Saudi Arabia Solar market epitomises the power of collaboration between local professional production and global innovation," remarked Gabriel Wong, the Vice President of Antaisolar.

"By partnering with a strong and very influential local firm deeply rooted in Saudi Arabia, we will be able to tap into a wealth of invaluable insights, resources, and relationships that prove instrumental in the successful execution of our projects," he said.

With strong existence of Bahra and having its own factory in Jeddah, the JV aims to reach 8GW/Annum by 2025, 15GW/Annum by 2026 and 24GW/Annum by 2027 respectively, he added.

