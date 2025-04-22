The Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Groups has praised Rolling Energy for its resilience and commitment to promoting CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) conversion and refueling efforts across northern Nigeria, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The coalition also addressed and debunked negative perceptions and misleading narratives regarding safety concerns, emphasizing that “based on our observations, CNG is actually safe and non-hazardous.”

This message was conveyed in Kano during a public enlightenment and sensitization campaign highlighting the importance of CNG as a clean, affordable, and safe energy alternative.

The event gathered leaders from various transportation organizations, including NARTO (National Association of Road Transport Owners), NURTW (National Union of Road Transport Workers), ACOMORAN (Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria), the Water Tanker Union, and Tashi Ka Nemi Naka, among others.

During the occasion, Comrade Auwal Shuaibu, the secretary of the Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Groups, commended the Tinubu administration for initiating the CNG policy, which aims to alleviate the economic and social challenges arising from the removal of subsidies.

He said, “The moment subsidy was removed, the president knew the shock would be severe, so he set in motion an alternative stopgap, which is CNG. Licenses were given to different private firms to partner federal government in order to speedily make available, CNG available across the country.

He then stated “In our region, however, we understand a private firm, Rolling Energy is the one handling the project across northern Nigeria.”

“So far, in order to be sure we’re not Shortchanged, we beamed our searchlight on Rolling Energy, and thankfully, we are happy to state that they are unrelentingly pursuing the CNG conversion and refuelling across the region, in states like Kaduna, Kwara Abuja, Nasarawa and Maiduguri”.

He emphasised that “the claim that CNG is not available in northern Nigeria is a misrepresentation of facts. Because, the slow response to the initiative, especially from our businessmen was a major factor, which gave the south an edge’

In his speech, the coordinator and chairman of the Coalition, Mal Abdullahi Mohammed, stated that the narrative that the CNG is not available in northern Nigeria, is a misnomer and a deliberate misinformation aimed at politicization of the exercise.

He said “based on our findings, 8 indigenous companies partnered with the federal government. Among is Rolling Energy, and we have to commend the speed at which the company is spreading its tentacles across the region, starting from Kaduna, where it has 3 conversion and refuelling stations, Kwara, Nasarawa, Maiduguri, with Kano coming on steam soon.”

Adding that “So, as region, we must take full advantage. The Tinubu administration, we understand, targets 1 million Nigerians to benefit for free conversion, therefore, we must act fast”.

In his remarks, a representative of Rolling Energy, assured members of the Transport Forum, of the availability of CNG centres across the country in no distance time.

He said,” as professionals, we are guided by highest standard of service delivery. We are working tirelessly to ensure smooth operations across the region, and the entire country”.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).