Saudi Arabia's crude exports in February rose to 6.547 million barrels per day (bpd) from 6.073 million bpd in January, official data showed on Tuesday.

The world's largest oil exporter's crude output for February was at 8.947 million bpd, up from 8.917 mln bpd in January.

Saudi refineries' crude throughput was at 2.621 million bpd in February, up 0.162 million bpd from January's 2.459 million bpd, the data showed.

Direct crude burning increased by 8,000 bpd to 283,000 bpd in February, having fallen in January by 4,000 bpd from December to 275,000 bpd.

Saudi Arabia and other members of OPEC provide monthly export figures to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)