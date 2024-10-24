KUWAIT -- Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Jamal Al-Loughani said on Wednesday it is essential to ensure balance between energy security and reduction of climate change fallout.

Al-Loughani made the statement while addressing a two-day meeting of experts of environment and climate change, held in Kuwait.

He added that the member states adopt an all-out and fair approach of relying on all energy sources and tapping all technologies on future energy tracks.

He added that the OAPEC Secretariat was keen on holding such coordinative meetings ahead of the annual meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change with a view to making preparations and crystalizing Arab negotiation stances during the forthcoming round (COP 29) due in Baku, Azerbaijan, mid-November.

The OAPEC chief underlined that the significance of this gathering comes out of the fact that the conferees will weigh and analyze topics and matters that require coordination, particularly among committees and taskforces of the Paris Agreement.

