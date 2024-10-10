Saudi’s Qassim region has untapped mineral resources valued at 122.3 billion Saudi riyals ($33 billion), state-owned news agency SPA said in a report.

The report, quoting Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Spokesperson Jarrah Al-Jarrah, said the region mineral reserves includes gold, silver, copper, lead, tin, granite, tungsten, and molybdenum.

Its estimated mineral wealth includes SAR87.7 billion ($23 billion) in gold, SAR24.6 billion ($6.6 billion) in bauxite, SAR4.7 billion ($1.3 billion) in zinc, SAR4 billion ($1.01 billion) in copper, and SAR1.4 billion ($373 million) in silver.

He said Qassim also hosts eight phosphate sites and a bauxite mining complex, adding that the region features 32 mining complexes dedicated to construction materials, including 17 for gravel, nine for sand, and six for aggregate materials.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

