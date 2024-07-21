Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has opened bidding for five new mineral exploration licenses.

The Jabal Sayid site will include three licenses, covering an area of 2,892 square kilometres. The base metals include gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead.

The second site is located in Al-Hajjar and extends up to 1,896 square kilometres. The minerals for exploration include gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead.

The pre-qualification process will start in July 2024, followed by the release of the information memorandum in October 2024. The proposal evaluation process will begin in December 2024, with the winners slated to be announced in January 2025.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

