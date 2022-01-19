BEIJING - Executive Director of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) offices in China, Ms. Noor Shangwei, took part in the first China-Jordan friendship dialogue sponsored by the China Foreign Languages Bureau and the Beijing Foreign Studies University.

The event was held in Beijing under the theme "A Hundred Years Opportunity: Jointly Building the Belt and Road and Jordan's 2025 Vision”. The event was attended by 100 international guests including statesmen, academics, businessmen and politicians, including HE Mr. Hussam Al-Husseini, Ambassador of Jordan to China, and HE Chen Chuandong, Ambassador of China to Jordan.

Ms. Shangwei participated in roundtable discussions that aimed at promoting Sino-Jordanian ties and she shared her experience in implementing cross border projects, as well as the growing achievements of TAG.Global in China as a long time promoter of cordial relations between the two nations; a goal that was initiated by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, almost three decades ago.

Ambassador Husseini said that the challenges brought about by the epidemic, strengthened mutual ties between the two nations. He said that Jordan is the intersection of the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt and the Maritime Silk Road in the “Belt and the Road” initiative and the two nations shall join hands to plan for future development.

Mr. Chen Chuandong said that the two sides should highlight complementary advantages, enhance mutual benefits and win-win results, deepen cooperation in energy, communications, transportation, agriculture, green economy, digital economy, smart manufacturing and other fields. He also expressed his country’s commitment to strengthen cultural exchanges and promote people-to-people connections; in addition to expanding cooperation platforms, to build a China-Arab community with a shared future.

Ms. Shangwei acknowledged the importance of these goals and affirmed TAG.Global’s commitment to help develop them through the needed measures under the leadership of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh to further enhance the relationship between the two nations.

It is worth mentioning that Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh has a long-standing relationship with the great nation of China that he has been building for over three decades. This includes opening numerous TAG.Global offices across China, being the first foreign entity to establish an intellectual property agency in the country, opening TAG-Visa and TAG-Confucius Institute in Jordan, and most recently cooperating with Chinese assembly factories for its Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) range of computer devices, now available across the world.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh was granted the ‘honorary award’ by President Xi Jingping in 2014 in light of his efforts in promoting Sino-Arab relations. Recently he addressed the Chinese Association for International Understanding, supporting President Xi’s eight point global recovery plan.

-Ends-

About TAG.Global

TAG.Global was established in 1972. It is an international organization, employing over 2,000 professionals in various fields of expertise and it operates from over 110 offices across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, Canada, North America and the Far East. It is one of the largest Pan-Arab professional groups offering diversified yet interrelated services in accordance with the highest international standards, with an expansion strategy that aims to address the needs of both the organization’s growing list of clients and to provide new services to its existing clientele.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022