Dubai, UAE: The Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, Sharjah Branch (AASTS) successfully participated in the Arab Forum for Digital Economy 2022, organised by the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in cooperation with the Arab Federation for Digital Economy, at Expo 2020 Dubai. The forum was attended by a large number of officials and representatives of Arab and international organisations.

H.E. Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Farag, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, delivered a keynote speech at the forum. He emphasised the role of digital economy in empowering Arab countries to focus on implementing development programmes. He also pointed out the importance of the maritime sector in promoting blue economy, which is a key pillar for achieving sustainable development goals, especially in emerging economies.

Farag added: "A study prepared by the Arab Monetary Fund titled ‘Calculating a Composite Index to Monitor the Development of the Digital Economy in the Arab Countries,’ concluded that the Arab countries have achieved significant achievements in the field of digital transformation at a number of levels, but this progress is still less than the peer recorded at the world level is and less than the progress achieved by middle-income developing countries and their peers achieved at the level of some other geographical regions. Therefore, it is imperative for countries to make the best use of digital transformation opportunities, in addition to enhancing the use of artificial intelligence applications to support digital economy. At the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, we empower the Arab maritime industry by providing the sector with highly-qualified professionals, and supporting research and development in blue economy, which is one of the key pillars of economic development.”

Farag noted that the Academy's participation in the Arab Forum for Digital Economy 2022 supports its efforts to enhance participation in pioneering events and exchange ideas, expertise and the latest developments with experts and specialists from all over the world.

Dr. Capt. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean of the College of Maritime Transport and Technology, emphasized, “At AASTS, we strive to provides the maritime sector with advanced research and development capabilities, and provide academically-qualified professionals to meet the growing demand for national professionals in this vital sector, which is key to the region’s economy and its maritime security. We support digital economy through technical and administrative studies to help companies achieve further growth and expansion in product quality and business profitability. AASTS also cooperates with the training departments of shipping companies to design specialised training programmes in various maritime technical and administrative areas. This is part of our professional development and continuing education programmes.”

The College of Maritime Transport and Technology offers two specialisations: port operations and maritime operations. Graduates receive a Bachelor of Maritime Transport Technology + 2nd Mate Certificate of Competency; or a Bachelor of Marine Engineering Technology in marine mechanics or marine electricity + a 3rd Engineer Certificate of Competency. Both disciplines qualify graduates to work on board commercial and offshore service vessels. AASTS seeks to attract professionals working in maritime companies in the UAE who wish to take specialised training courses as part of its professional development and continuing education programmes. AASTS also provides maritime passport renewal for marine officers, engineers and seafarers, and cooperates with the training departments of shipping companies to design specialised training programmes in various maritime technical and administrative areas, using the Academy’s latest technologies and state-of-the-art simulators.

-Ends-

About the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport - Sharjah:

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Sharjah and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport subsidiary of the Arab States University, headquartered in Egypt, to establish a branch of the Academy in Khorfakkan, Sharjah. Dr. Ismail Abdul Ghaffar Ismail President of the Academy has signed the MOU at the headquarters of the Sharjah Research Academy. In its future plans, the new academy in the Emirate of Sharjah will graduate students specializing in various maritime science and technology majors, international maritime logistics and international maritime law, which will provide modern specialized quality studies and provide the market with specialists in all fields of maritime work.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022