RAS AL KHAIMAH - Acclaimed scientists from universities across the globe have paid visits to several Ras Al Khaimah-based companies to build a bridge between academia and industry, through the exchange of knowledge, highlighting the advantages of utilising advanced materials and building stronger working relationships.

The scientists, from universities as far afield as the United States, Germany and Australia, are in Ras Al Khaimah for the 15th International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM) and took advantage of the trip to visit the leadership teams and Research & Development Departments at companies such as RAK Ceramics, Falcon Technologies International, Hira Industries and Spatial Composite Solutions.

Members of the RAKCAM Board attending the meetings included Prof. Sir Anthony Cheetham, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Centre for Advanced Materials, which organises IWAM, and a professor at both the University of California and the National University of Singapore; Prof. Sir Andre Geim, who won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2010 for the joint discovery of graphene at the University of Manchester, UK; and Prof. Judith MacManus-Driscoll, of the University of Cambridge, UK.

Commenting on the field visits, Professor Cheetham said, “Visiting these Ras Al Khaimah companies offered valuable opportunities for networking and exchanging insights on the companies’ operations and how Advanced Materials could be applied to improve their workflow, reduce costs and increase sustainability.

This is the second year that IWAM Board members have conducted such visits, which play a vital role for companies to gain a deeper understanding of the real-world applications of advanced materials and to help forge long-term academic-industry partnerships in Ras Al Khaimah.”

As part of the field visits, scientists took a tour of the following Ras Al Khaimah-based companies: RAK Ceramics, Falcon Technologies International, Eternity Technologies, Erith Industries, Hira Industries and Spatial Composite Solutions.

IWAM is sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah’s Stevin Rock, one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, with a production capacity of more than 80 million tons per year.