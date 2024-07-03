ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Holdings to advance research in health sciences, enhance the academic experience for university students through practical expertise, and advance clinical studies in the UAE.

This partnership will also increase opportunities for national and international grants for ADU students and faculty members.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs of ADU, and Safeer Ahamed, Group COO of Burjeel Holdings, in the presence of a number of officials.

Through joint initiatives, ADU and Burjeel Holdings aim to improve academic excellence and foster innovation through collaborative research projects and the inauguration of innovative labs, advancing ADU's standing as a hub for cutting-edge discoveries.

Dr. Odhabi commented, "Abu Dhabi University continues to invest in its research capabilities to contribute to the UAE's vision of building a knowledge-based economy. Leveraging Burjeel Holdings' leading expertise in healthcare and the university's world-class academic excellence, we aim to elevate the standards of research in the field of health sciences."

Ahamed said that this partnership will open up unparalleled training opportunities for health sciences students, equipping a new generation of healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills to drive excellence and innovation in the field.

The partnership also aims to nurture community knowledge by providing extended programmes that focus on higher education and skill development initiatives. ADU and Burjeel Holdings will also organise conferences, workshops, seminars, and academic training programmes, which will delve into the latest developments and best practices in the field of health sciences.

Furthermore, the MoU will leverage ADU's leading academic facilities to conduct lectures and training workshops designed to enhance the human resources and administrative practices at Burjeel Holdings. The healthcare provider will also offer internship opportunities throughout its facilities in the UAE to provide ADU students with in-depth practical skills necessary for future careers in healthcare.