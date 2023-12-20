Riyadh: The Ministry of Investment, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC), Beta Lab, and Flashpoint Therapeutics signed today a joint memorandum of understanding (MoU) to host clinical studies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The signing of the MoU was attended by Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, CEO of the Health Affairs at the Ministry of National Guard Dr. Bandar bin Abdulmohsen Al-Knawy, CEO of the Saudi National Institution of Health Prof. Faris Al-Anazi, Scientific Advisor to the King Faisal Prize Eng. Soliman Al-Mezied, CEO of Beta Lab Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Olayan, and Prof. Chad Mirkin, the winner of the King Faisal Prize for Science for the year 2023.



The MoU seeks to explore opportunities and establish frameworks for collaboration between parties, focusing on cooperative projects within the research, development, and innovation aspects of the biotechnology sector. Specifically, it emphasizes clinical studies in immunotherapy and cancer vaccines. The agreement also prioritizes knowledge transfer and local capacity building initiatives within this field.