DUBAI, UAE – A10 Networks announced the significant ongoing success achieved by its channel programme in 2021, with 23 new strategic partners signed up in the last year and plans to further develop channel initiatives in 2022.

At the start of 2021, A10 Networks refocused its five key strategic channel pillars encompassing building ecosystems, channel enablement, lead generation activities, deal registration and working with distribution. At the end of 2021, A10 Networks signed up 23 new partners as a result of this laser focus on its channel, which now comprises over 80 partners and 30 distributors.

Furthermore, A10 Networks continues to work with strategic alliance partners, Dell and Ericsson. These alliances will be a key focus in 2022 driving combined technology solutions that deliver better business outcomes for customers. New business development initiatives are underway within the distribution community with joint-funded resources assigned in territories such as the Middle East, UK&I, Benelux, DACH, Africa and Scandinavia working with distributors such as Exertis, Ingram, Netex, V-Valley, 2SB, MUK and others.

A10 Networks also launched its new Affinity Technical Ambassador programme in EMEA in 2021 which is gaining great traction with strong technical collaborations within key partners underway to harness and enrich the knowledge level of partners. The company has also focused on taking partners on a progressive journey and its Elevate to Elite initiative has been successfully enabling partners to make the transition to Elite partner status.

Chris Martin, Channel Sales Leader for EMEA & APAC at A10 Networks comments: “We’ve seen real positive momentum in the channel in 2021 despite the pandemic. In fact, our virtual offering has meant that we have consistently grown with no negative impact from COVID-19. But this isn’t just off the back of our offerings but also demonstrates how important the channel is in helping customers to protect against the evolving nature of cyberattacks. This increase in attacks combined with the need to operate in a new environment that encompasses both remote and office working and spans both the digital and physical world. It demonstrates just how important it is for enterprises to work with trusted partners.”

“We are also hiring new talent to support our growth. With our programme now firmly established we can concentrate on developing deeper relationships as we focus on working with quality partners.”

