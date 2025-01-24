RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NMC) said that most regions of Saudi Arabia will receive rain of varying intensity, starting from Thursday until Monday.

According to the NMC forecast, rain will be accompanied by descending winds that raise dust and dirt, with speeds ranging from 50 to 60 km/h. There is also a possibility of torrents, hail, and high waves on the coasts, in addition to tornadoes or waterspouts.



The weather condition includes moderate to heavy rain in the regions of Makkah, Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, Al-Jouf, and the Northern Borders, starting from Thursday until Monday, and in the regions of the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Qassim, and Hail on Sunday and Monday.



The center expected that the governorates of Al-Mahd and Al-Hanakiyah in the Madinah region will witness light to moderate rain from Thursday until Saturday, while the governorates of Jeddah and Khulais will witness light rain from Saturday evening until Sunday morning. The same weather condition will experience in the Najran region from Thursday until Monday, and in the Tabuk region on Monday.



The NMC called on the public to follow the latest weather updates through its media platforms to know the regions and governorates affected by it. It also urged everyone to adhere to the instructions and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities in order to ensure their safety.



Civil Defense warns of heavy thunderstorms



The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a weather warning, stating that heavy thunderstorms are expected to continue until Monday in most regions of the Kingdom. Makkah and Riyadh regions may experience moderate to heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and dust-stirring winds.



Moderate to heavy rains are also forecasted for Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, the Eastern Province, Qassim, Hail, Al-Jouf, and the Northern Borders. Light to moderate rain may fall in Madinah, Najran and Tabuk regions.



The Civil Defense urged all residents to take necessary precautions, avoid areas prone to flash floods, such as valleys, and refrain from swimming in them. It also called on the public to stay informed about the latest weather updates through official media channels and social media platforms.

