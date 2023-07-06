RAK Leisure (RAKL) has announced that Jais Adventure Parks will remain open throughout the summer season so people in the UAE can enjoy its adrenaline-fuelled adventures and experiences.

The experiences include Jais Flight, Jais Sky Tour and Jais Sledder. To celebrate summer, RAK Leisure has launched a limited-time discount so visitors can enjoy 20% off the world’s longest zip line, Jais Flight and 10% off the region’s longest toboggan ride, Jais Sledder.

From July until September 15, Jais Flight and the adrenaline-pumping zip line experience, Jais Sky Tour will operate Wednesday through to Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm so people can continue to experience the attractions in the mountains where the temperatures are cooler. The Jais Sledder will operate Tuesday through to Sunday, from 1 pm to 7 pm on weekdays and from 11 am to 7 pm on weekends.

Steven Bishop, General Manager, RAK Leisure, said: “Ras Al Khaimah is the perfect Emirate for people who are wanting to plan a summer escape that gets them outside and is filled with adrenaline-packed fun. Jais Adventure Parks will remain open for the entire season so people can still enjoy the great outdoors and our mountain playground even throughout the summer.”

Jais Adventure Parks visitors will also be able to fuel their experiences throughout the summer at the UAE’s highest restaurant, 1484 by Puro, and dine on dishes from around the world while taking in the impressive mountain views.

A member of RAK Hospitality Holding, a Ras Al Khaimah Government company that manages a diverse portfolio of hotels, hospitality and leisure assets in the Emirate, RAK Leisure operates Jais Adventure Parks, one of the UAE’s most iconic tourism destinations and the epicentre of adventure in the region. Located at the highest peak of the breath-taking Ras Al Khaimah mountains, Jais Adventure Park provides thrill-seekers, adventurers and day-trippers a variety of exceptional attractions and experiences people of all ages can enjoy.

