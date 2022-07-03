Qatar Airways has increased services to Berlin from daily flights to 10 weekly from August 12 and further rising to 11 weekly on September 6.

German passengers from Berlin Brandenberg Airport can enjoy flights Qatar Airways’ Boeing 787 aircraft, to global business cities including Mumbai, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo plus leisure destinations including Bali, Maldives, Seychelles and South Africa.

Qatar Airways operates flights from three airports in the country - Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich - as it maintained services to 2 cities and helped bring almost 25,000 passengers safely home to Germany in the early days of the pandemic.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “We have continuously supported the German market to ensure stronger connectivity to our passengers, allowing them to have one stop services to so many global destinations. We have made huge efforts to provide options to our passengers in Germany and by increasing our Berlin schedule to 11 flights per week, we now operate 46 flights per week to Doha from our three gateways.

“Our passengers in Germany benefit enormously from having not just a world class product from the only Skytrax Five Star Airline in Europe and the Middle East, but a greater choice of destinations, all connected through Hamad International Airport, recently voted the World’s Best Airport for the second time. We are proud to have maintained a constant presence throughout the pandemic, helping to repatriate thousands of Germans by providing them options to get them home in addition to many charter flights.”

Passengers can now travel to over 150 destinations in the Qatar Airways network, with an increasing presence in Africa, now featuring 30 destinations in 19 countries, five in Australia, 32 in the Middle East and 16 in Asia.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).