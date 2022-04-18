Louis Vuitton, a leading global French luxury fashion house, has announced the news of its first store at Qatar Duty Free in Hamad International Airport, Doha, scheduled to open soon.

This new space will have a complete offer of leather goods, ready-to-wear, textiles, watches, jewellery, accessories, fragrances and shoes, from the women’s and men’s universes and highlights the Maison’s continued focus on travel.

Qatar Duty Free (QDF), a subsidiary of Qatar Airways, is a shopping emporium at the heart of Qatar’s award-winning Hamad International Airport (HIA), with more than 40,000 sq m of duty-free and concession space and boasts more than 90 luxury and affordable retail outlets, restaurants and cafés.

QDF offers an extensive selection of luxury boutiques and a wide portfolio of multi-brand concept shops, in addition to duty free stores. QDF also boasts a mouth-watering range of cuisines in dine in restaurants and cafes.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).