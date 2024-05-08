Doha, Qatar: In a significant stride towards transforming the fashion landscape of the Middle East, Apparel Group, the trailblazing fashion conglomerate, in partnership with Forever New, the esteemed global womenswear brand, announced the grand opening of their first store at Doha Festival City.

This announcement comes on the heels of the successful launch of three Forever New stores in Kuwait on 9th November 2023, and the establishment of 10 concessions across Debenhams stores in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE, marking a total of 14 physical locations in addition to a flourishing e-commerce presence on 6th Street since December 2023.

The opening of the Forever New store at Doha Festival City signifies the debut of the brand in Qatar and its fourth location in the GCC underscoring the strategic alliance between Apparel Group and Forever New to introduce and solidify the brand’s presence in the Middle East.

This expansion is a testament to the successful reception of Forever New’s unique blend of contemporary elegance, seasonal trends, and feminine silhouettes that have resonated well with the fashion-forward clientele of the region.

The partnership between Forever New and Apparel Group is set to reach new heights with ambitious plans to open 40 stores across the region before 2027, with the next store inauguration scheduled in Dubai Hills Mall, UAE. Additionally, the brands are gearing up for the launch of Forever New’s dedicated brand website within the next three months and expansion onto numerous e-commerce platforms by the end of 2024.

CEO of Apparel Group Neeraj Teckchandani shared his enthusiasm for the new launch, saying, “Our partnership with Forever New has been a journey of bringing global fashion to the doorsteps of the Middle East. The opening of the new flagship store in Doha Festival City is not just an expansion but a celebration of fashion, culture, and the endless possibilities that come with it.

“Our vision is to make every moment beautiful for our customers, and with each new store, we move closer to this goal. The response from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are excited for what the future holds. Together with Forever New, we are not just opening stores; we are weaving the fabric of a global fashion culture that is embraced locally.”

The strategic foresight of both Apparel Group and Forever New are poised to revolutionise the regional retail landscape by offering an unparalleled shopping experience that marries global trends with local tastes. The introduction of Forever New across key locations and digital platforms signifies a commitment to accessibility, variety, and quality, ensuring that every woman in the Middle East can experience the brand’s distinct and refined style.

With the launch of the new flagship store in Doha Festival City and the announcement of further expansions, Apparel Group and Forever New are set to redefine the boundaries of fashion in the Middle East. This partnership is a beacon of innovation and growth in the global fashion industry, promising to bring a fresh wave of style and elegance to the discerning consumers of the region.

