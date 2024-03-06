Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry launched an initiative to discount the prices of over 900 consumer goods for the month of Ramadan.

The discounts, already in place from March 4, 2024, will continue until the end of the holy month of Ramadan and will be carried out in coordination with major sales outlets in the country.

The discounted commodities price list includes milk, yoghurt and dairy products, tissue paper, cleaning supplies, cooking and frying oil and ghess, cheese, frozen vegetables, nuts, drinking water, juices, honey, fresh poultry, breads, canned food, pasta, vermicelli and Rabee rose water.

The initiative is within the framework of the Ministry’s keenness to provide the needs of citizens and residents for consumer goods at reduced prices during the holy month, as spending on purchasing food and consumer goods increases.

