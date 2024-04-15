The Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2024, which concluded its 34th edition on April 13, recorded major success in revitalising the retail sector and commercial activity across the emirate's markets, a report said.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s festival (March 8-April 13) exceeded sales volume expectations, generating approximately AED 400 million ($108 million) and achieving a growth rate of 25%, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

The 37-day event that was patronised by Sharjah’s residents and visitors, involved a wide range of malls, commercial centres, and entertainment destinations across various cities and regions in the emirate,

The festival's offers, promotions, and substantial discounts were complemented by a series of entertainment programmes and activities, spreading festive cheer and fun-filled ambience throughout the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

The festival offered massive discounts, that went up to 75% across a wide variety of products and merchandise presented by exhibitors, including both local and international brands.

The festival also held diverse entertainment programmes and festive shopping experiences.

Attendees participated in raffle draws held throughout the festival’s pavilions, where they won valuable prizes and shopping vouchers, worth up to AED 1 million. This was presented by the Sharjah Chamber in collaboration with the participating shopping centres.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, emphasised the Chamber's commitment to helping the Sharjah Ramadan Festival achieve tremendous success. This success has further cemented the festival’s leading position as one of the foremost commercial and entertainment events in the region.

He underscored the SCCI’s sponsorship of shopping promotions as part of its strategy to stimulate and diversify the emirate's economy, promote innovative branding practices, and bolster support for local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, noted that the robust visitor turnout and the satisfaction expressed by participating centres and retail outlets across the emirate indicate the tangible outcomes manifested in the record-breaking sales achieved by the festival.

This achievement serves as a catalyst for the chamber’s intensified efforts to uphold the event's stature and enrich its capacity and allure to attract Sharjah’s visitors and residents.

Under the festival umbrella, enticing offers attracted shoppers and facilitated the procurement of Ramadan and Eid essentials at competitive prices.

Notably, the 'Ramadan Nights' exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah, a cornerstone event of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, attracted a substantial number of shoppers.

Similarly, the “Souq Al Freej" market, an integral component of the festival, showcased a diverse array of promotional offers on local products and brands, featuring the entrepreneurial endeavours of local producers alongside retail establishments, complemented by an array of entertainment and heritage activities.

