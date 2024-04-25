Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Foreign Trade has awarded Sure Global Tech Company a SAR 13.86 million contract to diversify and develop supply chains in goods to ensure abundance and quality.

The contract includes the development of supply chains for vital materials, commodities, and basic and mineral products, according to a bourse filing.

Sure will also develop technology systems, adopt artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, and provide recommendations for concluding international trade agreements.

The contract was awarded on 23 April 2024 for 30 months.

Earlier in April, Sure Global Tech signed a contract to build, develop, and operate an electronic platform.

