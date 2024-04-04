Riyadh – Online shopping in Saudi Arabia is expected to record a surge across many major retail and service categories during the month of Ramadan in 2024, which reflects the trust digital payment ecosystem is gaining in the Kingdom, Checkout.com said in a recent report.

The high-growth categories in Ramadan are forecast to include transactions in services, food stores, apparel, and hospitality. Meanwhile, online spending has become more convenient for consumers in Saudi Arabia

In 2023, there was an annual 22% increase in digital payment transactions across all product and service categories during Ramadan.

According to historical data by Checkout.com, last Ramadan in Saudi Arabia witnessed large transaction growth in food stores (94%), apparel (76%), hospitality (49%), and airlines (42%).

Furthermore, processing volumes of online transactions in 2023’s Ramadan enlarged across the whole region by 69% annually. Meanwhile, the volume of digital payment transactions in Ramadan jumped by 143% between 2021 to 2023.

General Manager - MENA at Checkout.com, Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, said: “We see a growing confidence in digital payment platforms and increasing trust from consumers for online shopping. This reflects not only the unique preferences of Ramadan shopping, but also the dynamic and evolving nature of the digital payments landscape in the Kingdom.”

Abbondandolo added: “The rapid digitalization in the country has led to a considerable boost in online spending in recent years, with the evolving needs of merchants being supported by payment service providers who are fine-tuning their value propositions.”

A recent study earlier indicated that spending sentiment of Saudi consumers increased by 46% in 2024 compared to 2023, as more citizens showed heightened enthusiasm for special Ramadan events in stores.

