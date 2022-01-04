With the Dubai International Airport (DIA) receiving guests from around the globe, the newly renovated Ahlan First Class and Business Class Lounges are ready to offer passengers a holistic and incomparable airport experience.

Located at Terminal 1 Concourse D (above departure gates), these award-winning lounges ensure every guest has a dedicated zone for their personal and professional needs.

Offering an extensive international buffet, unlimited alcoholic, and non-alcoholic beverages along with an A la Carte menu (only at the First-Class lounge), they are sure to satisfy one’s fancies. Additionally if one is travelling with children, they can enjoy at the dedicated kids play room and indulge in soft serve ice creams and flavoured slushes while they wait to board the flight.

Guests can relax and unwind with an array of services including full-service Timeless Spa; Bringing wellness and beauty secrets from the Middle East and Southeast Asia, Timeless Spa is committed to offering the finest relaxing treatments and therapies for guests to rejuvenate themselves on the go. Sleeping Rooms available by the hour with showers, relaxation areas with massage chairs along with showers+ amenities.

Free Wifi, Smoking Room, Television, Flight Information, Digital Newspapers, Prayer Rooms are just few other incentives for passengers to stop by at the lounges before their flights.

Considering an avid traveller’s every need, the lounges have tied up with loyalty programmes and cards including Collinson Group (Lounge Key, Priority Pass, Lounge Club & Lounge Pass), Diners Club, Dream Folks and Dragon Pass.

If one is looking for a selection of premium spirits, wine, champagne, and personalised service one could opt for Ahlan First Class Lounge for AED262.50 ($71.47) for three hours. For frequent flyers and families, they could visit Ahlan Business Class Lounge which has the coveted No 1 rating on Tripadvisor for AED210 for three hours.-

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).