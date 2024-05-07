Bangladesh survived a late onslaught from Faraz Akram to beat Zimbabwe by nine runs in the third Twenty20 international and seal the five-match series 3-0 in Chittagong on Tuesday.

Playing his first match in the series, Faraz hit an unbeaten 34 off 19 balls, a record for any Zimbabwean batting at number 10, but the visitors still finished short at 156-9.

Faraz and Wellington Masakadza put on 54 for the ninth wicket to lift the side from 91-8.

The visitors needed 21 runs from the final over but Mohammad Saifuddin bowled Masakadza in the first ball to put Bangladesh back on top.

Saifuddin, who made 3-42, held his nerve to concede only three runs from the last three balls.

Towhid Hridoy earlier scored his maiden Twenty20 international with 57 off 38 balls, helping the hosts recover from a sluggish start after they were put in to bat first.

Jaker Ali provided Towhid ample support with 44 off 34 balls as the pair shared 87 for the fourth wicket.

Blessing Muzarabani claimed 3-14 for Zimbabwe, his career best figure, but his teammates struggled to contain the innings.

Muzarabani bowled Liton Das for 12 as the opener shuffled across to play a paddle sweep, only to miss the line of the ball.

Skipper Sikandar Raza bowled his counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto for six to leave Bangladesh 29-2.

Jaker joined Towhid after Faraz scalped opener Tanzid Hasan for 21 to help Bangladesh shift gear.

Muzarabani bowled Towhid and Jaker in the space of three balls in the penultimate over.

Bangladesh won the opening two matches to lead the five-match series 2-0.

The final two matches of the series will be played in Dhaka on Friday and Sunday.