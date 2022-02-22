Dubai will reopen its second airport, Al Maktoum International, in May to scheduled, commercial passenger flights for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Quoting Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, a Reuters report said Al Maktoum will handle some passenger flights that typically operate from Dubai International during refurbishment works at the main hub that will close one of its two runways for 45 days.

Airlines that operated out of the second airport before the pandemic will continue to operate flights there after the 45 days, the report quoted Griffiths as saying.

Dubai International (DXB) started operating at 100 per cent capacity from December last year after the opening of the final phase of Concourse A at Terminal 3.

DXB continues to be the world’s busiest airport by international passenger numbers for the eighth consecutive year after clocking 29.1 million in annual traffic in 2021.

The airport welcomed a record number of new airlines connecting Dubai to new destinations, a press release from DXB said.

"Despite unprecedented turmoil affecting millions of people all over the world, we overcame many serious obstacles to the operation of the world’s largest international hub and provided smooth, comfortable and safe travel for millions of people travelling through DXB. This incredible performance by all of our staff and stakeholders was achieved in the face of abruptly changing travel regulations and concerns about new waves of infection. Despite these serious challenges to our ongoing success, we managed to exceed our own forecasts and continue to retain our crown as the world’s busiest international airport,” said Griffiths.