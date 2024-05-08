JEDDAH — The teamLab Borderless Museum in Jeddah is scheduled to open this summer through the collaborative efforts of the Saudi Ministry of Culture and the art collective teamLab group.



The museum is being built on an area of about 10,000 square meters. The plot overlooks Lake Al-Arbaeen, offering panoramic views of the Historic Jeddah District, which is listed by UNESCO as a world heritage site.



This will be the first permanent museum of its kind in the Middle East and will be known as the "teamLab Borderless Jeddah".



The museum displays approximately 80 works of art, including: “World Without Borders,” “Sports Forest,” “Future Games City,” and “Lantern Forest,” in addition to “NT House.”



The museum will also offer distinctive experiences such as: “Athletics Forest,” designed to enhance spatial awareness and brain development through physical challenges, and “Future Garden,” which is an experimental and educational project based on the concept of cooperation.



At the "EN TEA HOUSE", the straightforward process of making tea is transformed into a beautiful experience and the flowers continue to bloom if there is tea in the cup, creating an endless display of beauty.



“teamLab Borderless Jeddah” is part of the Ministry of Culture’s efforts to revive the historic Jeddah region and establish it as a vibrant cultural center, reflecting the Kingdom’s diverse heritage and innovative spirit.

