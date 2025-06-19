AMMAN — Amid ongoing regional challenges, Jordan continues to position itself as a safe and attractive destination for international visitors, according to Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab.

Speaking during a meeting with tourism operators and key stakeholders on Monday, Annab announced the establishment of a dedicated tourism operations room aimed at enhancing coordination and ensuring uninterrupted activity across the sector.

In a statement made available to The Jordan Times, Annab said: “The new room will bring together representatives from both public and private tourism bodies to respond efficiently to any emerging developments.”

She also underscored the importance of unified efforts to uphold Jordan’s positive image abroad, calling for stronger cooperation among all partners in the tourism ecosystem.

Annab also noted that the ministry was closely monitoring booking trends and developing comprehensive strategies to manage potential cancellations or disruptions.

The ministry is preparing new promotional campaigns targeting both established and untapped international markets, the minister said, adding that these initiatives aim to showcase the diversity of Jordan’s tourism offerings while also promoting domestic travel.

Tourism academic Noor Ahmad welcomed the initiative, saying, “This step shows that the government is thinking ahead. It is vital to reinforce the message that Jordan is open and prepared.”

Hiba Abdalla, a local tour guide specialising in eco-tourism, told The Jordan Times that international interest remains steady. “Jordan is still on travellers’ maps,” she said, adding that clear communication and proactive planning are key to maintaining tourist confidence.

Tourism stakeholders expressed their readiness to support national efforts, agreeing that close cooperation is essential to ensure Jordan maintains its reputation as a leading travel destination in the region.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

