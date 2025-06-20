AMMAN — Hotel occupancy rates across several Jordanian areas have declined during the third week of June 2025, reflecting negative indicators for the current tourism season, according to data issued by the Jordan Hotels Association (JHA) on Thursday.

In Amman, hotel occupancy dropped by 16 per cent compared to the previous week, with rates ranging between 42 and 28 per cent at most establishments, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

Five-star hotels in the capital recorded the highest occupancy rate at 42 per cent, followed by four-star hotels at 31 per cent and three-star hotels at 28 per cent.

The association attributed the decline to ongoing regional tensions and escalations, which have negatively impacted tourist activity and hotel occupancy, particularly in Amman, which typically receives visitors from diverse nationalities.

In the Dead Sea area, occupancy fell by 22 per cent compared to the previous week, with five-star hotels recording a rate of 25 per cent and four-star hotels at 18 per cent.

The JHA noted that Petra is among the “hardest-hit” areas due to its heavy reliance on European and international tourism.

Cancellation rates in the rose-red city have reached nearly 95 per cent, with the remaining bookings primarily made by tourists who had entered Jordan prior to the latest crisis.

No new tour groups have arrived since the escalation began, the JHA reported.

Five-star hotels in Petra reported an occupancy rate of just 9 per cent, while both four-star and three-star hotels recorded rates of 3 per cent.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

