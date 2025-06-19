AMMAN — The Ministry of Tourism said on Wednesday it has launched a new communication mechanism designed to assist tourists facing exceptional travel disruptions, such as flight cancellations or delays.

The ministry said that the initiative has been launched in response to ongoing regional developments and to ensure the safety and comfort of tourists in the Kingdom, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The new system allows tourists to directly contact the ministry to request support, according to Petra, with assistance to include help with modifying or cancelling travel plans, logistical aid, or reporting emergencies during their stay in the Kingdom.

The ministry reaffirmed that Jordan remains a safe and stable destination, and that tourist sites across the country continue to operate normally.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance visitor care and reinforce the Kingdom’s dedication to hosting guests with professionalism and hospitality, according to Petra.

Due to ongoing Israel-Iran air war, Jordan and many countries in the region have closed their airspaces and reopened them again for civilian flights following risk assessment.

The Kingdom had closed the airspace late Saturday, its second closure since the start of the most intense direct confrontation between Israel and Iran.

