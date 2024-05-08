DAMMAM — Al Qadsiah officially secured their return to the Saudi Professional League after an exciting 2-2 draw with Ohod in Madinah, in a match that was part of the Saudi First Division League.



Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne scored both goals for Al Qadsiah, who were trailing until injury time when Diagne equalized, confirming Al Al Qadsiah’s promotion regardless of the outcome of the important match between Al Orubah and Al Arabi.



Following their promotion, Al Al Qadsiah now aims to clinch the First Division League title. The team has accumulated 64 points from 19 wins, 7 draws, and 5 losses, with three rounds remaining in the season.



In the same round, Al Adalah achieved an important victory over Al Bukayriyah, coming from behind to win 3-2 after being down 2-1 in the first half. This victory brings Al Adalah’s total to 53 points, moving them up to fourth place.



Meanwhile, Al Jubail secured a 1-0 win over Al Ain in a positioning match. The round continues on Tuesday, with matches including Hajer against Al Khaleej in a critical game, where the former seeks to avoid relegation while the latter looks to take another step toward promotion.



In other positioning matches, Najma will face Al Safa, while Jeddah plays Al Faisaly. The most important match of the round is between Al Orubah and Al Arabi in Al Jouf, while the relegated Al Taraji faces Al Jandal. Al Qaisumah aims to keep their survival hopes alive against Al Batin.

