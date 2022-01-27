With Valentine’s Day just a couple of weeks away, if you’re looking for a romantic retreat with your special one, here are some good options to choose from.

Budget carrier flydubai offers holiday packages for passengers to travel with that special someone this Valentine’s Day starting from Dh1,199 per person.

These packages are available for booking by February 5 and for travel between February 12 and 16.

Flydubai offers Yerevan, Armenia, a package starting from Dh1,199 per person for three nights, including return flights, three-star hotel stays and breakfast. All prices are based on two adults sharing a room.

Baku, Azerbaijan, package starts from Dh1,499 per person for three nights including return flights, three-star hotel stays and breakfast.

A package for Colombo, Sri Lanka, begins from Dh1,649 per person for three nights including return flights and four-star hotel stays.

Tbilisi, Georgia, has also become a popular holiday destination in recent years. The budget carrier offers Dh1,699 per person for three nights including return flights and three-star hotel stays.

For the perfect romantic getaway look no further than the Maldives with its long stretches of white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters. Malé, The Maldives, is one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations. The package starts from Dh5,299 per person for three nights including return flights and five-star hotel stays, breakfast and transfers.

The Bahamas, an archipelago that sits in the Atlantic, is also a popular tourist attraction, especially for Valentine’s Day. Recently, Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Bahamas to explore joint initiatives to promote tourism to the island nation.

In romantic retreats, Emirates airline offers packages to Istanbul, Seychelles, Maldives, Bali, Maldives, Mauritius, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, South Africa and others.