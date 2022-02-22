Etihad Airways will launch a seasonal twice-per-week service to Crete, the largest island in Greece, starting 15th June 2022. The flights are set to be operated on an Airbus A320 aircraft and will connect Abu Dhabi to the main city of Heraklion.

Lying in the Aegean Sea, Crete offers travellers a rich tapestry of spectacular landscapes, cuisine and culture, with traditional villages and historic sites dating back thousands of years, such as the 4,000-year old Palace of Knossos.

The airline will also return to Malaga, Santorini and Zanzibar this summer. All four destinations are set to be operated from mid-June.

"Etihad Airways is delighted to provide travellers with more choice for their summer vacations in 2022," said Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Sales & Cargo.

"Crete is an ideal summer destination for travellers who are looking for a mix of beach and mountain adventures, and along with the hotspots of Malaga, Santorini and Zanzibar, makes for a perfect addition to Etihad’s summer network."

