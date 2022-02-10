Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates generated the most positive buzz in the UAE last year, according to YouGov’s Brand Buzz Rankings 2021 released on Thursday.

The brands were ranked based on the Buzz score, which asks respondents, “If you've heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”

While iPhone and its maker Apple took the second and third spots, respectively. The other brands that made it to the top of the UAE 10 list are Adidas, Samsung, YouTube, Nike, Expo 2020 Dubai and Dettol.

Among the YouGov's Best Buzz Rankings top Improvers, Expo Dubai 2020 took the first spot in the UAE followed by TikTok, Qatar Airways, Noon.com, Talabat, Smiles, Bluewaters, Dragon Mart, Redbull and Neom (Saudi Arabia).

All brands were tracked for at least six months to be included in the rankings and have been tracked for at least 6 months in the prior year’s period (as well as being currently tracked) to appear in the Improvers tables.