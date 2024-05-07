The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, announced that the UFC Fight Night will witness the anticipated stand-off between No. 2 ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen and No. 9 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov on Saturday, 3rd August, at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Sandhagen (17-4, fighting out of Aurora, Colorado) returns to the UAE capital to cement his status as top contender in the bantamweight division.

The Colorado native boasts wins over Rob Font, Chito Vera, and soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar. He now hopes for a convincing win over rising star Nurmagomedov to make his case for a title shot.

In turn, Nurmagomedov (17-0, fighting out of Chelyabinsk, Russia) looks to put the division on notice by taking out a top-ranked opponent and making his first Octagon appearance in Abu Dhabi.

Umar made his mark in the division after delivering dominant performances over Raoni Barcelos, Brian Kelleher and Sergey Morozov. Now, he sets his sights on securing the biggest win of his career by getting his hand raised against Sandhagen.