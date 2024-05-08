RIYADH — Temperatures started rising in various parts of Saudi Arabia with the end of the spring season and beginning of the summer season.



Al-Ahsa Governorate in the Eastern Province recorded the highest temperatures, reaching 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while Al-Soudah in the southern Asir region recorded the lowest temperatures with 21 degrees Celsius, according to the weather report of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Makkah, Sharurah, Al-Saman, Al-Dahna Desert, and Rawdat Al-Tanhat recorded the second highest temperatures with 39 degrees Celsius.



The NCM report also predicted weather fluctuations in some regions. There is possibility for thunderstorms, accompanied by active winds and hail showers, in parts of the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Najran, Jazan, and Asir regions.



Active winds stirring dust and dirt would continue in parts of the regions of Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders Region, Hail, and Madinah, and that extends to parts of the Makkah region, the NCM report pointed out.

