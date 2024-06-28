RIYADH — Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesman of the National Center of Meteorology (NMC), revealed that the city of Dammam recorded half the boiling point in the recent heat wave, as the temperature reached 50 degrees Celsius in the shade.



In a statement on his X account on Thursday, Al-Qahtani said: “We expect the heat waves to continue over the coming period, and the Eastern Province and Riyadh regions are the most affected, and we are still in the first quarter of the summer season.”



According to the weather forecast, released by NMC on Wednesday, the regions of Riyadh and Eastern Province would continue to experience hot to very hot weather while parts of the Makkah region and the Eastern Province will witness the impact of active winds causing dust.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).