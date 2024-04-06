MAKKAH/MADINAH — In a display of faith and spirituality, crowds of worshippers gathered to perform the last Friday prayer of the blessed month of Ramadan at the Grand Mosque. Amidst an atmosphere of security, safety, and reassurance, they expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for all His blessings.



Efforts were unified across all administrations of the Grand Mosque to accommodate the influx of worshippers from the early hours. With the mosque's courtyards, prayer areas, gates, and corridors meticulously prepared, worshippers were able to perform their rituals with ease, allowing for a serene and tranquil experience.



Similarly, worshippers at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah came together for the Friday prayer of Ramadan 1445 AH, immersed in an environment of peace. Worshippers found the mosque and its surroundings fully prepared by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque to ensure their comfort and safety.



The day was marked by prayers, Qur'an recitation, and listening to the Friday sermon, all conducted in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.

