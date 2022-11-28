RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has rolled out 11 new judicial e-services through the ministry’s Najiz.sa portal.



“The upgrade facilitates judicial e-services and saves clients time and effort,” the MoJ said. “The Ministry of Justice now provides more than 150 services remotely through the Najiz portal.”



The new e-services include depositing first defense memorandum, verifying attorney’s law practice license, checking the validity of powers of attorney during litigation, viewing attachments on the Najiz portal, and using new conditions for petitions and challenging applications, among others.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).