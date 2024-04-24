SHARJAH: The Sharjah Executive Council held a meeting on Tuesday morning, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, at Sharjah Ruler's Office.

The council applauded the immense efforts made by all teams of government departments, the private sector, and the citizens and residents of Sharjah. They demonstrated their belonging and authentic principles through their solidarity to confront the impact of the rainfall, help those in need, and cooperate with the field teams that supervised the work of confronting the situation.

In response to the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Executive Council has made several decisions to enhance safety measures for families and individuals. They have expedited the preparation of the appropriate environment for their safe return to their homes while developing plans and proactive measures to deal with future situations.

The council's decisions consist of two parts: first, assessing and counting the damages caused by heavy rain to develop plans to avoid them, and second, returning those affected to their homes. The concerned authorities will implement these directives based on their specializations to ensure the stability of citizens and residents and provide the necessary assistance for shelter or maintenance and development of housing to return it to its appropriate condition.

Furthermore, homeowners affected by natural disasters will receive aid in accordance with Executive Council Resolution No. 8 of 2024, amending Executive Council Resolution No. (28) of 2023 regarding granting aid to homeowners affected by natural disasters in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Those affected by a natural disaster in Sharjah who need assistance can apply for aid through the Sharjah Digital Platform using the following link: http://e.shj.ae/inquiry. It will help them obtain a report proving the extent of the damage, allowing them to benefit from the assistance offered to homeowners affected by natural disasters in Sharjah. The Executive Council has made this decision.

The provided link will help to organise aid for those affected. Areas that the committees affiliated with the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority will visit will be determined by the crisis cell based on priorities and urgency.

The council has also granted commercial and economic establishments the opportunity to postpone the payment of fees related to renewal and violations for one month. This takes into account the damages they suffered from heavy rain.