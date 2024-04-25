Makkah: The Holy Makkah Municipality, in cooperation with several relevant authorities, has taken steps to expand e-services and applications, and create infrastructure supportive of its smart city transformation plans and strategies, including establishing smart parks, multi-level parking lots, technology-operated facilities, and other measures that contribute toward achieving this comprehensive vision.



As a result, Makkah has reached the 52nd position in the global Smart City Index, the fifth in the Arab world, and the second in the Kingdom, after Riyadh.



According to the municipality, using smart city concepts is in line with efforts to achieve one of the main targets of the Saudi Vision 2030, which is facilitating customers’ procedures, to increase their level of satisfaction.



All these services contributed to creating a sustainable urban environment in Makkah, said the municipality, adding that Makkah has witnessed rapid growth through optimal utilization of the latest smart city technologies, which facilitated accommodating a larger number of visitors and improving the services provided to them, as well as facilitating their stay and movement.



It also enabled officials to offer improved services to citizens, making the Holy City a shining and inspiring model for other regions and the Islamic world.