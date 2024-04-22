Riyadh: ROSHN Group, according to a press release, has signed a collaboration framework with Cisco that seeks further innovation in areas such as designing and building future-proof, sustainable smart buildings.



The MoU with Cisco focuses on the potential collaboration between both companies to explore using Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology in building future-proof, sustainable, and smart buildings. The initiative will see Cisco's state-of-the-art technologies deployed to help empower ROSHN's upcoming Innovation Hub.



Chief Information and Digital Officer at ROSHN Group, Jayesh Maganlal, said: "Technology underpins everything we do at ROSHN, and this agreement with Cisco will help us leverage exciting concepts such as IoT for new innovations in areas such as energy efficiency and smart building management. The goal is to use technology to benefit our residents and communities throughout the Kingdom".



Managing Director at Cisco Saudi Arabia, Salman Faqeeh, stated, "Our collaboration with ROSHN underscores Cisco's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices for smart and connected communities in the Kingdom. The initiative aims to explore the use of state-of-the-art technologies to digitally empower ROSHN and support the company to continue playing a major role in the growth of the Kingdom's real estate market."