RIYADH — The General Authority of Media Regulation (GAMR) announced on Tuesday that it is the body entrusted with the supervision of the entire media sector, following the Cabinet’s approval of the new regulation governing the authority.



In a statement on its X platform, the authority said that it has become the body entrusted with the development, regulation and supervision of the entire media sector, including support for its infrastructure, upgrading the infrastructure and the media content, and developing the contribution of the media economy to the gross domestic product (GDP). This contributes to the advancement of the media sector to be pioneering and responsible in providing valuable content that is transparent and reliable to keep pace with the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030.



With the expanded roles and tasks, the authority became the body responsible for digital media content of all kinds used in the media and social media platforms. The authority’s responsibilities include strengthening the role of media in Saudi Arabia and developing it as one of the tributaries of Saudi Vision 2030. The authority is interested in media talent and empowers the role of Saudi youth through provision of training and development programs. The authority will also create an attractive environment for investors in the media sector by facilitating procedures and providing infrastructure.



The authority is working to continue its journey to support the media sector to be a vital sector and one of the tributaries of the national economy. It will ensure competitiveness and quality of content in the media market by protecting media rights and the rights of media persons, in addition to supporting the localization and empowerment of Saudi media talents.



The GAMR preserves the rights of media professionals and protects media content from piracy by enforcing violations. It will continue its work in supporting and developing media professionals by promoting media research and studies, holding seminars and workshops, and providing training programs and incentives for media talents.



The authority’s work will also continue to safeguard national and societal values, and its keenness to enrich content and provide support to ensure diversity in media and entertainment options. It will also continue to monitor advertising and media content to ensure that it is free from any violations.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).