Riyadh – Katch International, a leading PR agency, has opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in line with its expansion plans into the region, according to a press release.

Located in Riyadh, the new official comes within the framework of Katch's commitment to boost its presence and provide enhanced services to clients in the Kingdom.

The PR agency has been operating since 2010, with offices in both Dubai and London. Katch’s portfolio expanded in 2023 and has the same potential in 2024, making the inauguration of the Riyadh office the next logical step for the agency.

Georgie Woollams, Founder of Katch International, stated: “As we take this significant step and expand our reach into the region, we look forward to building on our past successes and establishing even stronger relationships with clients in Saudi Arabia.”

“This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional PR services and contributing to the dynamic growth of the Middle East,” Woollams added.

