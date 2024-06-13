Riyadh – Prefect Presentation for Commercial Services (2P Prefect Presentation) was awarded a project contract worth SAR 63.34 million from the Saudi Ministry of Health.

The listed company won the deal on 11 June and is expected to sign the agreement on 18 August 2024, according to a bourse statement.

The project will cover the implementation, activation, and maintenance of electronic files for Hafar Al Batin Health Cluster hospitals.

2P Prefect Presentation indicated that the contract will reflect positively on its financial results for the years from 2024 to 2027.

Earlier this month, the Saudi country secured a SAR 135 million facility from Alinma Bank.

