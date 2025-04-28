Doha, Qatar: Within the framework of its efforts to enhance the pharmaceutical sector, ensure safe warehousing of healthcare and pharmaceutical products, Qatar Navigation (“Milaha”), the industry-leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions, announced the launch of its new specialised service, “Milaha Pharma,” to provide customers in Qatar with a wide range of integrated pharmaceutical solutions.

The new “Milaha Pharma” logistics service, which specialises in medical and healthcare warehousing solutions, particularly pharmaceutical products, was launched after obtaining the necessary accreditations and licences to provide such avital service.

The logistic solutions of the new “Milaha Pharma” service include a wide range of appropriate options for storing medicines and pharmaceutical products that require advanced technology as well as specific storage standards and specifications, provided only by Milaha Logistic City (MLC) sophisticated warehouses designed for such highly ensitive products.

Commenting on the launch of the new service, Fahad Saad Al-Qahtani, Group CEO, said: “We are thrilled and proud to launch this important pharmaceutical service, aiming to enhance and support the vital role played by the health and pharmaceutical sector in Qatar by providing it with the safe warehousing solutions and comprehensive specialised services to keep up the good work.”

The new “Milaha Pharma” service, which is considered one of its kind in Qatar, specialises in pharmaceutical logistics and medicines’ warehousing, providing advanced pharmaceutical solutions, including the safe and efficient transportation of healthcare and medical products; value-added services relatedto the pharmaceutical industry; warehousing; relevant customs clearance procedures; delivery; and specialised distribution.

Milaha Logistics City (MLC) provides a series of advanced solutions related to the warehousing of pharmaceutical products, as well as more than 6,000 pallet locations designed and dedicated to storing pharmaceutical and medicinal products, overseen by a certified and qualified pharmacist that is accredited by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) and other medical authorities.

Additionally, the MLC offers more than 11,000 cubic meters of specialised storage spaces for pharmaceutical products with controlled temperatures, ranging from 5°C to 24°C, making them suitable for storing vaccines, pharmaceutical products, medicines, cosmetics, and other related medical supplies.

