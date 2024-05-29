Riyadh: The Ministry of Media and Microsoft Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Riyadh today to collaborate in several areas.



The signing ceremony was attended by the Assistant Minister of Media, Dr. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Maghlooth, and Microsoft's Executive Vice President of Data and Artificial Intelligence, Zia Mansoor.



The Ministry of Media was represented by the General Manager of Digital Transformation and Information Technology and General Manager of Cybersecurity, Eng. Bassem Al-Hazmi, while Microsoft Arabia President Turki Badhris represented the company.



The areas of cooperation include developing technical aspects in data analysis, machine learning, artificial intelligence, security and privacy solutions, and software and service development solutions. The goal is to improve the quality of local media content and keep pace with global developments to serve the Ministry of Media's future goals.



The memorandum aims to enhance the media sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enabling it to contribute to the local economy and benefit from the advancements of artificial intelligence and its various applications in the media field.