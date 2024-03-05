RIYADH — Saudi Arabia seeks to enhance its representation in international organizations through a digital platform launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.



Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Executive Affairs Abdulhadi Almansouri said that the Dawli Platform reflects the interest and support of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for the Saudi diplomatic corps and their development at all levels.



Addressing the LEAP Tech Conference 2024 in Riyadh on Monday, Almansouri said that the platform seeks to harmonize national capabilities with the jobs available in organizations, increase Saudi representation in them, and enrich competencies with international expertise and experience.



He said that the platform will form a database to follow up on candidates’ applications from the beginning of their application for work until their employment and training in those institutions. “The ministry will work through Dawli platform on strategic partnerships and agreements with other government agencies that wish to employ competencies in relevant organizations, which will pave the way for it to become a unified Saudi platform,” he said.



It is noteworthy that the platform aims to increase the presence of national competencies on the international and diplomatic arenas as a facade for the country in various fields, in line with its global position and leadership

