Riyadh: The Saudi Press Agency and Sky News Arabia signed a cooperation agreement Thursday in the field of news training.



Assistant Minister of Media Dr. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Maghlouth attended the signing ceremony held during the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) in Riyadh.



The HCI is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of Human Capability Development Program Committee. The program seeks to realize Saudi Vision 2030.



The agreement focuses on the specialized courses offered by the academy in the field of news, exchange of expertise, and utilization of technology.