MAKKAH — Children’s strollers will not be allowed to bring in the ground floor of mataf (circumambulating area around the Holy Kaaba), according to the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.



The authority announced that there are designated areas for taking in children’s strollers inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah. The locations permitted to bring children’s strollers inside the Grand Mosque included the upper floors of mataf, as well as mas’a (running area between Safa and Marwa) where the entry of strollers shall be through the King Fahd Expansion Area.



The authority stated that children’s strollers are also prohibited from entering the holy mosque if there is overcrowding at the mataf and mas’a floors.

