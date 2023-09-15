Kuwait has issued a ministerial decision directing all restaurants and cafes to provide filtered water for free and not to sell bottled water to customers, the Minister of Commerce and Industry said in a post on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The decision aims to reduce plastic waste and ensure access to clean and safe drinking water for all diners, according to local media reports.



Under the directive, all restaurants and cafes must install water filtration systems to meet the ministry’s water quality and filter installation guidelines.

The decree will take effect from the date of its publication in Kuwait’s Official Gazette, but no date has been specified.

